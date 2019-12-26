Cardi B and Offset are spending Christmas in their new Atlanta mansion, but what is Christmas without flexing on the peasants how much you’ve accumulated for yourself in the year? As a so-called member of the peasantry, we appreciate the glimpse at wealth that Cardi has put on offer.

A few days ago, Cardi took to Instagram where she showed off her family’s brand new Atlanta home. According to TMZ, the 22,500 square foot house sits on close to 6 acres of land. The home is equipped with a massive wine cellar, a man cave for Offset, a showroom garage to hold their luxury whips, and more. Along with these comforts, it also reportedly has an in-home gun range with steel-lined walls.

Cardi had no qualms about showcasing every inch of the house on her social media, captioning the posts with some entertaining things like “Garage. Garage.” God, you gotta love Cardi B.

Watch the videos from her Insta below, and sit in awe at the size of this insane mansion abode.

“Back of the house…. we closed late today. Next time we should show ya in the daytime! There is so much to see. I love the home in the daytime, Offset likes it in the night.”

“The last video, my phone died. My phone died midway in the last video. This is our bedroom.”

“Other side of the house.”

“We going downstairs! We going downstairs!”

“Garage. Garage.”

Cardi claims that she and Offset have been browsing the market for two years in an attempt to discover a house that they both adore. Luckily, listing agents Molly Beery and Cia Cummings of Dorsey Alston Realtors assisted them to settle on what Cardi describes as her “dream home.” The mansion was listed at $5.75 million, but it’s unclear what the pair actually paid for the home.