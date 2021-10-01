The biggest day of the rugby league season takes place this Sunday, October 3rd, as the Penrith Panthers and South Sydney Rabbitohs go head-to-head in the 2021 NRL Grand Final.

Taking place at Suncorp Stadium in Brisbane, only the second time the final is being held outside of its traditional home of Sydney.

They made sure to prepare a grand lineup of entertainment for the occasion. Take a look below at some of the artists bringing their talents to the Grand Final with plenty of local favourites included!

For more on this topic, follow the Live Music Observer.

Kate Miller-Heidke

Queensland singer-songwriter Miller-Heidke will be given the honour of singing the national anthem before kick-off. She represented her country at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2019, performing her song ‘Zero Gravity’.

Ian Moss

Cold Chisel founding member Moss will lead the pre-match entertainment alongside Miller-Heidke. In a statement, he shared his excitement about the opportunity. “Performing at the 2015 grand final with Cold Chisel was one of those career moments that we all look to play, so to be asked back to perform at the 2021 Telstra Premiership grand final at Suncorp Stadium here in the beautiful Sunshine State is an honour,” he said.

The Stafford Brothers

The globetrotting DJs will also perform. Chris and Matt might now be based in Los Angeles but they originally hail from the Gold Coast. They actually used to have their own network TV reality series a decade ago, following them taking on the European dance music scene.

Timmy Trumpet

The live instrumentalist with the wonderful name has become widely known for playing the, you guessed it, trumpet live. He cleverly incorporates jazz elements into dance music. Last year, Trumpet was ranked number 10 in DJ Mag’s Top 100 DJ’s in the world.

William Barton

Acclaimed didgeridoo musician Barton will round out the entertainment. He’s widely considered one of Australia’s leading traditional didgeridoo players and has been featured on ABC’s Australian Story.