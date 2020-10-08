Corey Taylor has sung praises of thrash metal heavy hitters Metallica and the influence they have had on the career of Slipknot.

Taylor recently appeared on Apple Music’s ‘At Home’ series with Zane Lowe in celebration of the release of his debut solo record, CMFT. During the conversation, Taylor was asked about Metallica and their influence.

“If there’s any band that we absolutely respect… there are a handful of bands, but Metallica was definitely, they were the high watermark man, they were the band to achieve,” Taylor mused. “That was our [Slipknot’s] blueprint, basically.

“But we took so much from so many different bands as well that it would be unfair to say it was just Metallica that really guided us,” he continued.

“Obviously they [Metallica] were… still finding ways to challenge themselves. That’s the key.“And that’s where Metallica, I really feel, is the blueprint, because they keep finding ways to break new ground, play every continent.

“They’ll be the first band to play Mars, I’m convinced of that.”

On Friday, October 2nd, Corey Taylor unleashed his highly-anticipated debut album CMFT. Taylor marked the release of the album by playing a momentous 23-track live-stream concert, Forum Or Against ’Em.

If you missed it, Taylor generously shared a performance of CMFT track ‘Halfway Down’ which you can check out below.

Check out Corey Taylor performing ‘Halfway Down’

Forum Or Against ’Em Setlist