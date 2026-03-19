An LA Court has directed Amyl and the Sniffers’ Amy Taylor and a US photographer embroiled in a copyright dispute to explore a settlement.

At a hearing earlier today, Jamie Nelson told Rolling Stone AU/NZ that the Court issued a tentative ruling on the pending motions, but has directed both parties to explore settlement in a short timeframe.

The matter began last year. Nelson described herself as the creator and sole copyright holder of a photographic series of Taylor titled Champagne Problems, which was published in Vogue Portugal in July 2025. She said her work was used without permission after one of the images was shared publicly by a third party linked to Taylor, prompting her to issue cease-and-desist notices to all parties, including Taylor and Amyl and the Sniffers.

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A civil lawsuit from Taylor followed, after Nelson allegedly sold a selection of them as “fine art prints” on her website. According to Taylor, no agreement existed authorising Nelson to sell copies.

“This case has always been about the fundamental rights of artists to create, publish, and control their own work without facing meritless legal pressure,” Nelson told Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“I independently produced and funded this series, and I stand behind my rights as the copyright holder. The matter remains ongoing, including my copyright infringement claims arising from unauthorised use, which I will continue to pursue. I look forward to the Court’s decision on my pending motions, as this dispute has also sparked broader public discussion around the First Amendment and the rights of artists working across media, photography, and the music industry.”

Earlier this month, a civil harassment restraining order petition put forward by Nelson was rejected by the Court. Nelson also put forward an anti-SLAPP motion against Taylor (which aims “to prevent people from using courts, and potential threats of a lawsuit, to intimidate people who are exercising their First Amendment rights”).

The next court hearing is currently scheduled for March 30th.