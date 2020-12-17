Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Courtney Love has revealed that she was almost under a similar conservatorship to Britney Spears.

Courtney Love’s revelation came after an Instagram user asked her about rumours of her involvement in a potential conservatorship.

“Is it true that Lou Taylor – who planned the conservatorship for Britney with her father – wanted to put you in a conservatorship too?” the user wrote on a recent Instagram post.

In response, Courtney Love opened up about Spears’ business manager Lou Taylor’s attempt at putting her under a “mutated strain of a conservatorship.”

“Short answer is yes,” she said, “Lou did try for a mutated strain of a conservatorship.”

“She and the ‘jeryls’ made an attempt to control Kurt’s name and likeness and all Nirvana songs (96 per cent), then sell the publishing, by which time I’d be in a conservatorship or more likely? Dead,” she continued.

“I was successful at blocking only Lou, that’s just because I chant a lot which makes me lucky. But, not her buddies. I just looked at Britney’s account. There’s no point in sticking my neck out for her now, her pack of wolves almost killed me and my only child.”

Love went on to add that Spears “looks damaged, fucked up for life” off the back of her ongoing battle to be rid of her father Jamie Spears as her conservator.

“I just got away from [ex-manager] (Sam) Lutfi after 8.5 hellish years. Bad as he is? He doesn’t hold a candle to those people,” she said.

She continued: “I’ve tried to lobby attorneys for years with a glimmer of humanity to take on Spears situation and they always pussy out and frankly I’m done with it.”

“I know more about the Spears case than almost anyone there is…There was a time I’d have told you anything. Everything. It’s one of the worst things I’ve ever seen done to another woman and trust me I’ve seen it all,” she said.

Love continued to reveal that she is currently in Europe recovering from a “near-death illness” which she attributes to the “stress of out-maneuvering those assholes for pre-Britney, 25 some years.”

“We finally have a manager they’re all scared of and we are safe,” she said, “I’m OK and most of all [daughter] Frances is OK.”

“I’m not dragging us through the PTSD and trauma that Lou’s name brings up in me… no one can do that to us again.”

Love concluded by saying that she can’t talk about the “particulars” of her circumstance in exchange for the security she is currently afforded.

“I’m sorry but I can’t help you further, @vanityfair Britney “expose“ was a lazy farce,” she said.

“If that’s all there is for justice? Fuck it. I’ll make my own government. And do as I’m told.”

