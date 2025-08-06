The latest single from GRAMMY-nominated, ARIA Award-winning electronic group Cut Copy takes notes from disco-dub greats in a track about a fading relationship.

Titled “Still See Love”, the upbeat track, inspired in part by the work of Arthur Russell, Francois K, and ESG, goes all in on organic percussion, a live bass and a synth rhythm, with lyrics mourning the lost spark of a relationship.

Cut Copy frontman Dan Whitford explains, “‘Still See Love’ was a tune that came together pretty quickly, written about a couple clinging to what’s left of a relationship as it slowly capsizes.

“My idea was to make a song that had a verse and chorus that came from different worlds. I love the sense of contrast we achieved in this song. It’s constantly flipping back and forth between worlds and it almost feels like it exists in two places at once.”

“Still See Love” is the band’s fourth single this year, following “Solid”, its B-Side release, “A Decade Long Sunset”, “When This Is Over”, all of which will feature on Moments. The album is described as a blend of electronic, synth pop, trip-hop, and rock influences.

Cut Copy will tour Australia and the US in support of Moments this September, with a sold-out show booked at The Forum in Melbourne, followed by sets at Sydney’s seaside music festival Night at the Barracks and Brisbane’s Night at the Parkland on Friday, September 12th and Saturday, September 13th, respectively.

Cut Copy were formed as a bedroom project in 2001 by Dan Whitford before growing into a full band featuring Tim Hoey, Mitchell Scott, and Ben Browning. Known for albums such as In Ghost Colours and Zonoscope, the band have received ARIA and GRAMMY nominations, and performed at major festivals including Coachella, Lollapalooza, Primavera, and Big Day Out. Their music has also featured in Netflix, Amazon, and global ad campaigns.

Cut Copy’s “Still See Love” is out now. Moments is out Friday, September 5th via Cutters Records / The Orchard (pre-order here).