Violet Grohl has officially launched her solo career with the release of her debut single “THUM”, backed with “Applefish”. The 19-year-old daughter of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl has made the driving alt-rock track available on seven-inch vinyl and as a digital download through Bandcamp.

The single showcases a sound that channels Queens of the Stone Age and Them Crooked Vultures, featuring Violet’s sweetly melodic vocals paired with a gritty Josh Homme-style guitar riff.

“I’m beyond excited to finally share a little bit of what I’ve been working on over the last year,” Violet posted on Instagram. “I made these tracks with the most badass group of musicians, so happy they’re finally yours.”

<a href="https://violetgrohl.bandcamp.com/album/thum-b-w-applefish" rel="noreferrer" target="_blank">THUM b/w Applefish by Violet Grohl</a>

The release has garnered enthusiastic support from the tight-knit community of rock royalty offspring.

Toni Cornell, daughter of late Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell, responded with “OMMGGG” on Instagram. Shane Hawkins, son of late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, added “So stoked for you V,” while Gary Numan’s daughter Raven wrote “SO PROUD OF YOU.” Olive Freese, daughter of former Foo Fighters drummer Josh Freese, posted “OH MY GODDDD.”

Violet contributed guest vocals to “Show Me How” on Foo Fighters’ 2023 album But Here We Are and performed a duet cover of X’s “Nausea” with her father in 2021.

Earlier this year, she demonstrated her performance capabilities at the Fire Aid benefit concert in Los Angeles, where she joined Nirvana’s surviving members to deliver lead vocals on the band’s classic “All Apologies”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by violet (@viioletgrohl)

The single arrives as Violet reportedly works on her debut album with producer Justin Raisen, whose credits include collaborations with Kim Gordon, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, and Viagra Boys. This partnership suggests a commitment to maintaining the alternative edge evidenced in “THUM” while exploring broader sonic territories.

The support for Violet’s debut single extends beyond the rock community, with messages from Public Enemy’s Flavor Flav, Iris Apatow (daughter of film director Judd Apatow), and Truly Young, daughter of hip-hop legend Dr. Dre.