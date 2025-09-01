David Byrne has announced he will be getting married this week, sharing the news alongside a carefully curated instrumental playlist designed for his wedding dinner.

The former Talking Heads frontman revealed his upcoming nuptials to Mala Gaonkar through an Instagram post, explaining his thoughtful approach to the musical accompaniment for the celebration.

The 72-year-old musician opted for an entirely instrumental selection, reasoning that lyrics might prove distracting during the dinner portion of the festivities. “My sense is that words and lyrics can be distracting – the ear goes to them, especially if it’s a song one knows,” Byrne explained in his social media announcement. His solution was to create a collection of “buoyant instrumentals that will create a hopeful and joyous atmosphere… and that folks can also ignore at the same time.”

The 42-track Apple Music playlist demonstrates Byrne’s eclectic musical taste, with a particular emphasis on Latin music. The collection features tracks from El Alfa, Café Tacvba’s take on “Perfidia”, and selections from marimba-punk group Son Rompe Pera, including “Chimborazo” and “Luz de Luna”. Mexican Institute of Sound and Meridian Brothers also appear on the carefully assembled list.

Beyond Latin influences, the playlist showcases Byrne’s diverse musical palette with contributions from Herbie Hancock, an instrumental version of Post Malone’s “Wow”, and Brian Eno’s atmospheric “An Ending (Ascent)”.

Byrne first revealed his engagement to Gaonkar in an interview with The Times while discussing his forthcoming album material.

The couple’s relationship developed through their collaborative work in theatre, beginning with a 2016 performance at the Stanford Arts Institute before reconnecting for another theatrical project in 2022. Their partnership has since extended beyond creative endeavours, with the pair attending high-profile events including the 2023 Oscars and the premiere of Dune: Part Two.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The wedding announcement arrives just days before Byrne releases his new album Who Is the Sky? alongside the Ghost Train Orchestra. The album’s title originated from a voice-to-text error when someone asked “who is this guy?” The algorithm’s misinterpretation created what Byrne described as “a beautiful phrase,” prompting him to add it to his list of potential album titles.