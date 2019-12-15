Debbie Harry and Jesse Malin have joined forces with each other on a night commemorating the 40th anniversary of The Clash’s album London Calling, also remembering Joe Strummer 17 years after his death.

On Saturday, December 14th, it was the 40th anniversary of The Clash’s beloved album London Calling. To celebrate the momentous occasion, New York’s iconic Bowery Ballroom held an absolutely epic night of performances from artists like Debbie Harry, Eugene Hutz, Jesse Malin, Fred Armisen and many more. During their set performance, Debbie Harry and Jesse Malin decided to team up to cover The Pogues’ Christmas classic ‘Fairytale of New York’. It was definitely the perfect place for it too.

The night also doubled as a charity benefit for the Joe Strummer Foundation, which made the pair’s choice of song extra-fitting for the occasion. The former Clash vocalist also played in a band called the Pogues in the 1990s after he took over from longtime vocalist Shane MacGowan. Joe Strummer passed away 17 years ago now, so it was beautiful to see some of his hits outside of the Clash be recognised.

For their duet, Harry and Malin were joined by a sprawling live band, who helped them cover the heartfelt song. Malin kicked things off with the opening verse, with Harry taking over in the second verse before coming to sing together in the latter half of the song. It was an incredible way to tribute Joe Strummer while also remembering the impact he had on bands such as The Pogues and also The Clash.

Check out their performance below, which lit up the entirety of The Bowery Ballroom. Honestly, more artists need to do duets together, because they are the most heartwarming things to watch.

Watch Debbie Harry and Jesse Mallin performing ‘Fairytale of New York’ by The Pogues below.