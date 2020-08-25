Last week, Deftones made their highly-anticipated return with ‘Ohms’, the title track from their forthcoming ninth studio album.

The track has all the bones of a classic Deftones track. In a new interview with NME, frontman Chino Moreno was asked whether the single was indicative of what fans can expect from the forthcoming record, “It sounds like we’re in peril when the song starts with a riff that’s all angular and dirty, then all of a sudden it lifts up with the chorus,” Moreno explains.

“That’s a good scope of where this record’s at, and as a Deftones song in general. That yin and yang of what we’ve always done of making very brutal music while having these lush overtones and undertones within it is what makes us who we are.

“We’ve never just been a metal band, we’ve never just been an alternative band, we’ve always just been us. We feel comfortable in never having to choose and let the songs unfold in an organic way.”

The record, produced with Terry Date — who worked his magic on the band’s beloved Around The Fur and White Pony albums — will arrive on September 25th, via Warner.

Check out ‘Ohms’ by Deftones:

Tracklisting, ‘Ohms’



‘Genesis’ ‘Ceremony’ ‘Urantia’ ‘Errorr’ ‘The Spell of Mathematics’ ‘Pompeji’ ‘This Link Is Dead’ ‘Radiant City’ ‘Headless’ ‘Ohms’

On June 20th, Deftones celebrated the 20th anniversary of their seminal, career-defining record White Pony. In celebration of anniversary, the band announced that they would be releasing a remix LP, Black Stallion.

The latter album will feature all-new remixes of the tracks, each track featuring contributions by a different producer. “Electronic, beat-driven music was something we all gravitated towards in that time.