Powerhouse singer-songwriter Dermot Kennedy is coming to Australia and New Zealand this year.

The Irish artist will perform in Melbourne and Brisbane this November and December, with a special Sydney Opera House Forecourt show sandwiched between them. He’ll also visit Aotearoa for shows in Auckland and Wellington (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 4th at 9am local time. The pre-sale begins on Thursday, August 3rd at 9am local time.

“The Sonder Tour is coming to Australia & New Zealand!! I know you’ve been waiting!!” Kennedy wrote on social media. “I truly love this part of the world and have had so many good shows and just good times here, so I’m so happy to be coming back.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dermot Kennedy (@dermotkennedy)

Kennedy is touring in support of his latest album, Sonder, which took three years of hard work to come together. Filled with thoughtful lyrics and soaring vocals, Kennedy’s second studio album became his second consecutive top 40 album in Australia, and also topped the charts in his home country and the UK.

Sonder was the eagerly-awaited follow-up to Kennedy’s 2019 debut, Without Fear, which featured beloved singles like “Power Over Me”, “Outnumbered”, and “Giants”.

Kennedy has been very busy on the touring front recently. His worldwide arena tour included shows at iconic venues such as London’s O2 and New York City’s Madison Square Garden, and he performed two sold-out hometown shows to 80,000 fans in Dublin’s Marlay Park. Kennedy also appeared at several prominent global festivals, including Glastonbury, and he’ll headline one day of London’s All Points East Festival later this month.

Dermot Kennedy 2023 Australian Tour

Pre-sale begins Thursday, August 3rd (9am local time)

General sale begins Friday, August 4th (9am local time)

Tickets available via secretsounds.com

Friday, November 24th

Sidney Myer Music Bowl, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, November 29th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, November 30th

Anderson Park, Wellington, NZ

Thursday, December 7th

Sydney Opera House Forecourt, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, December 10th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD