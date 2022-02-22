It’s officially 2/22/2022 and although fans expected Donda 2 to drop this morning at midnight the album is still nowhere to be found.

Many fans expected Donda 2 to drop at 12:00 am this morning, February 22nd. This expectation was held despite Kanye West holding a listening party for the album tonight in Miami. Releasing the album hours before the listening party would not be in line with what we’ve come to expect from the artist, as Ye’s role out of Donda featured multiple listening parties and album release date pushbacks.

While Kanye’s newest album has yet to drop on the Stem player, which will be a drop exclusive to Kanye’s device, which has stoked highly contentious feelings among fans, photos of West’s Donda 2 set are beginning to release. While everything surrounding the release of his last album, Donda, was undoubtedly annoying to his fans one thing that everyone did enjoy was the beauty and showmanship of his listening events.

Now, we can get a sneak peek behind the scenes and see what Kanye’s new event for Donda 2 will look like.

The first image shows a set piece that represents Kanye’s childhood home, a similar prop (or possibly the same one) to the one used in his Donda listening events from last year. A tranquil layer of surface water lightly ripples out from the house with light reminiscent of a moon found in a cold forest beaming in from behind. The mood is eery and silent, setting the stage for Ye’s performance.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

DONDA 2 🔜

WHO WOULD BE AT THE SHOW? 💬 pic.twitter.com/5R2ZrgjBoH — YEEZY MAFIA (@theyeezymafia) February 22, 2022

The second set photo shares more of a bird’s eye view of the performance’s centerpiece. It appears to have been taken before the first as the liquid is still in the process of being added to the stage. This is clearly from a much earlier stage as there is still daylight and the set is still coming together.

Kanye fans couldn’t help but react to Donda 2‘s absence although it is still to be seen whether it drops tonight, after the listening party, or if it sticks to West’s last album and will see many delays before release.

Kanye West’s real fans know that #DONDA2 won’t drop at midnight. He’s probably still mixing track 2 rn pic.twitter.com/zAbzOjX2k8 — Mzelemu☁️ (@se7nteen11) February 21, 2022