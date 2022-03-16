In a new video on Twitter Dr. Dre and JID can be seen in the studio together and it appears they are working on new music.

@BarryHefner has just posted a new clip on Twitter of Dr. Dre and JID in the studio together with the caption, “Dr. Dre just joined The forever story [white dove emoji] Dre. Zeke. JID.”

The video shows the two in front of a soundboard, with Dre nodding his head and JID swinging his body around. JID is currently in the midst of his most popular song ever, ‘Enemy’ which was done in collaboration with Imagine Dragons and is in its sixth consecutive week at #1 on the Billboard Alternative Airplay chart.

The song is by far JID’s most-streamed song on Spotify, receiving 473,766,935 streams. His next highest is ‘Costa Rica’ which has 157, 228,431 streams.

JID’s upcoming album, The Forever Story, has been talked about for months but is yet to receive a release date aside from the year 2022.



“The Forever Story is the one.. it’s otw soon,” he tweeted back in May. “I been working for years on dis bit J.I.D is scheduled to perform at this year’s Coachella festival on April 17 and 24. It’s unclear if his long-awaited album, The Forever Story, will be released before or after his debut Coachella gig.“The Forever Story is the one.. it’s otw soon,” he tweeted back in May. “I been working for years on dis bitI feel good about my growth.” The Forever Story‘s tracks are listed on Genius as follows: Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN Surround Sound (Ft. 21 Savage & Baby Tate)

Manure

Van Gogh by JID & Lil Yachty

Sex Toys (Unreleased)

Dolla (Ft. Ski Mask the Slump God)

Dark Shadows (Ft. Isaiah Rashad) (Unreleased)

Half Doing Dope

Forever Story (Ft. 2 Chainz)

Insane Interlude (Ft. KAYTRANADA) (Unreleased)

Black Women (Ft. Bas & Russ)

Electral Love (Ft. Ari Lennox)

The Smaller The Better (Unreleased)

Coordinate

Raydar

Crack Sandwich

Click-Click (Ft. Flatbush Zombies)

Briley (Ft. Kenny Mason)

Caravan