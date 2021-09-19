Let’s get physical! Dua Lipa is finally bringing her Future Nostalgia tour to Australia.

Future Nostalgia carried us through two years of on-again-off-again pilates lockdown routines. Now, Dua Lipa fans will be able to revel in all the fizzy, sexy, poppy glory with a series of arena shows set to kick off in November next year.

The Future Nostalgia tour will kick off at Brisbane’s BEC on November 5, followed by Qudos Bank Arena Sydney on November 8, Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena on November 11, Adelaide’s AEC Arena on November 14 and concluding at Perth’s RAC Arena on November 16.

Tickets for all shows will go on sale at 2 pm (local time) Thursday, September 23. My Live Nation members can snap up early-bird tickets during the exclusive pre-sale set to kick off on Wednesday, September 22nd at 1pm. You can find all the relevant ticketing information below.

“I am beyond excited to be bringing my world tour to Australia, it’s been way too long, but I promise, we are going to have one heck of a party,” Dua shared in a statement.

Dua Lipa Future Nostalgia 2022 Australia Tour

Tickets on sale Thursday, September 23rd via livenation.com.au

November 5th

BEC, Brisbane

November 8th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

November 11th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

November 14th

AEX Arena, Adelaide

November 16th,

RAC Arena Perth

