Dune Rats, Beddy Rays, and Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers are hitting Sidney Myer Music Bowl in April for a huge all-ages concert event.

Arts Centre Melbourne and Australian youth music organisation The Push have teamed up to bring the trio of exciting bands together on Sunday, April 10th following the massive success of last year’s sold-out Live at the Bowl show.

Garage punks Dune Rats will headline the event, looking to celebrate landing at number 49 on this year’s triple j Hottest 100 with their song ‘Up’. They’ll also have new single ‘What A Memorable Night’ ready to unleash on fans.

Fellow Queensland rockers Beddy Rays will offer support, with their energetic songs and humble personalities attracting a growing loyal fanbase.

Rising punk group Teen Jesus and the Jean Teasers complete the lineup. Updating Riot Grrrl for a new generation, the young four-piece only formed in 2019 but have been turning heads with their catchy hooks and incisive songwriting.

Curated with the help of the All-Ages Live at the Bowl Events Team – a committee of the next generation of music industry professionals – this event offers young people the opportunity to experience live music at a low cost in a drug and alcohol-free environment.

A Victorian high school-aged artist will also be given the opportunity to join the lineup: anyone aged 15 to 17 can apply here to be in with the chance to perform in front of a live audience for the first time.

“After staging an epic sold out show at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in 2021, The Push is stoked to be continuing our partnership with Arts Centre Melbourne again this year,” The Push CEO Kate Duncan said. “Now more than ever we need to be giving all ages audiences the opportunity to experience live music in a safe and accessible way. We can’t wait to get back out there with thousands of young people again in April.”

It should be noted that this is an all-ages, drug, alcohol and smoke-free event. Attendees under 15 must be accompanied by an adult. Tickets go on sale from 12pm this Thursday, February 17th at 10am AEDT and can be found at artscentremelbourne.com.au