DZ Deathrays are back with the new single “Real Love”, off the upcoming album Easing Out of Control, out early 2026, along with a nationwide tour.

Out January 16th 2026, Easing Out of Control finds the trio continuing to blur the lines between their blistering rock origins and more nuanced, exploratory songwriting.

Originally conceived as two separate EPs, the record organically took shape as a concise, dynamic album — one that bounces between the romanticising of the past, the reckoning of the present, and a forward-looking desire to leave something meaningful behind.

“This is a record that dips in and out of chaos and more delicate moments,” vocalist/guitarist Shane Parsons said. “We wanted to bring in more dance music elements, but still keep that raw DZ sound alive.”

The album was recorded over two sessions, featuring a guest appearance from Violent Soho’s Luke Henery on bass, and finished across the band’s home studios. It’s a record that pushes DZ Deathrays into new territory, whilst still carrying the DNA of the chaos and catharsis they’re known for.

The trio have now released the single “Real Love” off the upcoming album. Written primarily on piano, it’s a song that navigates the emotional terrain of new parenthood, unconditional love, and the unpredictable nature of modern life.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

“It was a challenge to track,” Parsons admitted. “I wanted it to feel heartfelt but still off-the-cuff and casual — like it just spilled out. It’s definitely a different moment for us, but I think it opens the door for our sound to go anywhere.”

The album follows 2023’s full-length R.I.F.F. and continues the band’s decade-long trajectory as one of Australia’s most vital rock exports. From their breakout debut Bloodstreams to the ambitious Positive Rising concept albums, DZ Deathrays have proven themselves endlessly adaptable – headlining stages from The Tivoli to The Enmore, supporting the Foo Fighters, and earning multiple spots in triple j’s Hottest 100 along the way.

To celebrate the release of Easing Out of Control, DZ Deathrays will take the album on the road for a run of headline shows across Australia in January and early February, bringing their ferocious live energy and new material to the stage.

Tickets to their tour dates are available here.

DZ DEATHRAYS EASING OUT OF CONTROL TOUR DATES 2026

Friday, January 16th

Rosemount Hotel, Boorloo/Perth WA

Saturday, January 17th

Lion Arts Factory, Kaurna/Adelaide SA

Friday, January 23rd

Croxton Bandroom, Naarm/Melbourne VIC

Saturday, January 24th

Altar, Palawa kani/Hobart, TAS

Friday, January 30th

Crowbar, Menajin/Brisbane QLD

Saturday, February 7th

Crowbar, Gadigal/Sydney NSW