Eminem has lost a key round in his trademark battle with beach brand Swim Shady, after Australia’s Registrar of Trade Marks ruled his “Shady” trademarks weren’t actually being used on clothing or merch.

The decision, handed down yesterday (July 1st), found that the “Shady” and “Shady Limited” trademarks registered to Eminem – real name Marshall B. Mathers III – hadn’t actually been used on clothing, footwear, headwear, bags, or leather goods in Australia during the required period, despite evidence submitted that included tour merchandise, website sales figures, and social media posts.

The delegate found most of the “Shady” branding was tied to Eminem’s Slim Shady moniker and music career rather than functioning as a standalone product trademark, and that only a handful of Australian sales were on record – all of them after the relevant window.

The Registrar also noted that merchandise sales appeared to be handled by Eminem’s record label, rather than the rapper directly, with no clear evidence he exercised control over that use himself.

As a result, the trademarks will lose coverage for clothing, footwear, headgear, bags, and leather goods from August 1st, though Eminem retains “Shady” for other categories including music and electronics.

He’s also been ordered to cover Swim Shady’s legal costs. Eminem’s team has until July 22nd to appeal.

Swim Shady co-founders Jeremy Scott and Elizabeth Afrakoff welcomed the outcome. “Elizabeth and I are delighted with today’s decision. We’re grateful for the careful consideration the Delegate has given to the evidence and are extremely pleased with the outcome,” Scott said in a statement to Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“While this is an important milestone for Swim Shady, it is one step in the broader trade mark proceedings, and we recognise there are still matters to be resolved.”

At the centre of the dispute was Swim Shady’s name, which Eminem argued is “highly confusingly similar and/or legally identical in sight and sound” to his famous Slim Shady moniker. Alongside Australia, Eminem challenged the name in the US, the UK, and Japan. The rapper opposed the company’s attempts to secure trademark protection across a range of products, including beach canopies, umbrellas, towels, and apparel.