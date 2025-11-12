Eskimo Joe are hitting the road in 2026 to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their seminal album, Black Fingernails Red Wine.

Two decades after the release of one of Australia’s most defining rock records, the multi ARIA award winning trio will perform it live, in full, alongside a career-spanning set of their biggest hits like “From the Sea”, “Love is a Drug”, and their latest single “Miracle Cure”, during the capital city tour of Australia.

Kicking off on May 1st, 2026 in their hometown of Fremantle, the 20th anniversary tour will then revisit some of the iconic venues that shaped Eskimo Joe’s early years, including The Triffid in Brisbane, Melbourne’s Corner Hotel, Sydney’s Factory Theatre, and The Gov in Adelaide.

Tickets go on sale at 9am (AEDT) today (November 13th) via Eskimo Joe’s website.

Black Fingernails Red Wine shaped a generation, topped charts, and became a cornerstone of Australian music history with its themes of identity, politics, and human connection that still feel as powerful and relevant as ever.

When it was released in June 2006, it was an instant success. The record debuted at No. 1 on the ARIA Album Chart, achieved 4x Platinum sales, and spawned a string of hit singles from the unmistakable opening sounds of “Comfort You”, through hits such as “Sarah”, “New York” and the album’s juggernaut title track, to the epic closing track “How Does It Feel”.

“Looking back, we’d been working really hard leading up to that record, honing our songwriting and performance.” frontman Kav Temperley said. “By the time we got into the studio, we were feeling pretty match fit. But I don’t think any of us realised at the time what a huge impact that album would have on us, or how much it would change our trajectory. I have nothing but gratitude for the fact that we can still go out and play Black Fingernails Red Wine and that it still means so much to so many people, it absolutely blows my mind and warms my heart.”

Guitarist Stu MacLeod added: “Playing the album from start to finish is such a special experience for us. It’s a chance for us to relive a pretty special moment in time for us, and to revisit those songs that never made it to the stage. Some of my favourite Eskimo Joe songs are incidental album tracks that we just never performed live.”

The trio will be joined on tour by special guest Alex Lloyd, whose own success with debut album Black the Sun and the ARIA award winning song “Amazing” shared the spotlight around the same time Eskimo Joe began carving out one of the most enduring careers in Australian rock.

In addition to the live shows, in collaboration with Howard Park Winery, Eskimo Joe will release a special Black Fingernails Red Wine 20th Anniversary Edition Cabernet Sauvignon. With more details to come, this exclusive wine and commemorative merchandise will be available throughout the tour.

Eskimo Joe last toured in 2018 with an ambitious national orchestral tour featuring symphony orchestras from around Australia. The band are also commencing a run of shows next month, hitting Rockhampton, Mackay, Townsville, Kingscliff, and Coffs Harbour.

ESKIMO JOE BLACK FINGERNAILS RED WINE

20th Anniversary Tour

Friday, May 1st

Freo Social, Fremantle WA

Saturday, May 2nd

Freo Social, Fremantle WA

Saturday, May 9th

The Triffid, Brisbane QLD

Friday, May 15th

Corner Hotel, Richmond VIC

Saturday, May 16th

Corner Hotel, Richmond VIC

Saturday, May 23rd

Factory Theatre, Sydney NSW

Friday, June 5th

The Gov, Adelaide SA