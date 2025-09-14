Everything Everything have announced a tour of Australia set for 2026, for the 10-year anniversary of their third album Get to Heaven.

The upcoming tour marks the British art-rock outfit’s fifth visit to Australia, and will see them play the critically acclaimed album in full.

The band will bring their live shows to audiences across the country, starting in Perth on April 12th, 2026, before visit Adelaide on April 14th, then the east coast with shows in Melbourne, Brisbane, and Sydney on April 16th, 17th, and 18th.

Their live performances have left audiences spellbound, earning glowing praise from critics everywhere.

No-one quite operates in the realm of Everything Everything. Setting dystopian Black Mirror-style concepts to songs which thrillingly find the sweet spot between esoteric experimentation and art-pop accessibility, the band have earned critical acclaim and a devoted following in equal measure. Their accolades include five Ivor Novello Awards, two Mercury Prize nominations, and a remarkable run of six consecutive Top 10 albums.

Everything Everything formed in late 2007, made up of guitarist Alex Niven, bassist Jeremy Pritchard, lead vocalist Jonathan Higgs, and drummer Michael Spearman. By 2009, Niven left and was replaced by ex-Operahouse guitarist Alex Robertshaw.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

They have released seven studio albums, including Get to Heaven. Released in 2015, it peaked at No. 7 in the UK Albums Chart and features the singles “Distant Past”, “No Reptiles”, and “Regret”. It was made in the shadow of 2014’s conflicting tide of information, an era Higgs called “the most violent year of our lives”.

Tickets are available from 9am, Friday, September 19th via Destroy All Lines.

EVERYTHING EVERYTHING AUSTRALIAN TOUR 2026

Sunday, April 12th

Magnet House, Perth WA

Tuesday, April 14th

The Gov, Adelaide SA

Thursday, April 16th

The Forum, Melbourne VIC

Friday, April 17th

Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Saturday, April 18th

Metro Theatre, Sydney NSW