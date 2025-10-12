To celebrate Oasis‘ return to Australia at the end of this month, an exclusive photography exhibition is set to launch this month.

Three of the UK’s biggest music photographers – Chris Floyd, Kevin Cummins and Scarlet Page – will display their works of the iconic rockers in Melbourne from October 29th-November 2nd in Collingwood, before it moves to Paddington in Sydney from November 5th-November 9th.

“Oasis aren’t just a band – they’re a cultural phenomenon,” Behind The Gallery’s Stephen Dallimore said.

“Through the eyes of Chris Floyd, Kevin Cummins and Scarlet Page, fans can experience the attitude, chaos and brilliance that defined an era of British music.”

The exhibition will showcase memories from early gigs, iconic stage moments, backstage portraits and rare personal insights.

“When you start out as a photographer one of the things that you secretly hope for is that one day your work will have some resonance or interest for future generations. It’s over 30 years since the first of these pictures were taken and it gives me a lot of satisfaction to see that the love and passion for Oasis is as strong, if not stronger, as it ever was,” Floyd said.

Page added: “These photographs capture Oasis right at the height of their raw, unstoppable energy. It was an incredible moment in British music, and I feel lucky to have been there to document a part of it.”

Click here for all of the exhibition details.

Oasis recently completed their UK leg with two additional performances at Wembley Stadium in London, marking their first shows together in 15 years. The reunion has been one of the most significant music events of 2025, with tickets for shows selling out within minutes of going on sale.

Check out all of Oasis’ Australian tour dates below.

Oasis 2025 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via oasisinet.com

Friday, October 31st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 1st (SOLD OUT)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Monday, November 4th (NEW SHOW)

Marvel Stadium, Melbourne, VIC

Friday, November 7th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, November 8th (SOLD OUT)

Accor Stadium, Sydney, NSW