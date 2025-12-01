Exactly 14 years to the day since his last new music, Faker has shared a new single, “Comet”.

It marks the beginning of a new chapter for one of Australia’s most distinctive voices. The first glimpse of Faker’s forthcoming album Enjoy Your Problem, the single captures the sensation of standing your ground as the world seems to crash down, and finding optimism in the face of uncertainty.

“It’s about a comet crashing down into the middle of your street, home, neighbourhood, town, and life and trying to stand your ground, even though it feels ridiculous to do so,” says Nate Hudson, the voice behind Faker. “It’s about what the world is at the moment, and trying to find an optimistic spin. Ultimately, we’re surviving. Sometimes you can see the comet coming, and there’s no point running, you just have to face it.”

“Comet” is the sound of an artist who has weathered storms and returned with a renewed sense of purpose. The track’s kinetic guitars and infectious energy recall the drive of classic indie rock, but with a distinctly personal edge, a reflection of the chaos, resilience, and hope that have defined Hudson’s journey over the past decade.

The single’s opening lines, “You had me jump through hoops to get to your house”, speak to the challenge of returning to the stage and reconnecting with an audience after years away. It’s both a homecoming and a leap into the unknown.

Faker’s journey back to music has been anything but straightforward. His early success with songs like “This Heart Attack” and “Hurricane” brought festival main stages, Platinum singles, and national acclaim, but after the highs, he found himself adrift, leaving Australia as both the industry and his personal life unravelled.

He wandered through Los Angeles, New York, Berlin, São Paulo, and Mexico City, working odd jobs and studying filmmaking. Music, however, kept pulling him back, even as he grappled with identity, neurodivergence, and the challenge of starting again. Starting a new project, Map of Stars, where he lived in a different city every month for a month at a time and in each city, he would assemble a band and write and record two songs. One of which will be on the new album.

More music and full band shows are planned for 2026, including a special performance at the Adelaide Fringe Festival and headline dates set to be announced.

Faker’s “Comet” is out now.