Burton C. Bell of Fear Factory is the latest musician to come out and slam anti-mask protestors, taking particular aim at the music lovers who he says are actively stopping live music from coming back.

The Fear Factory singer hit out at anti-maskers whose protests will affect the music industry worse than anyone else.

Chatting with The Australian Underground, Bell called on people to stop the “nonsense” scepticism because he just wants to get back to work.

“I hope that this pandemic nonsense gets finished quickly, and I hope everyone does the smart thing and helps everyone so everyone can get back to work properly,” he said.

“Because these fools who are going around not trying to stay safe, musicians are the ones they’ll hurt the most. The music industry was the first industry closed, and it’s gonna be the last one open.”

He specifically addressed those protestors who believe that wearing a mask is a question of freedom, saying that it is one of the simplest and easiest things to do.

“It’s not hard to wear a mask — easier than putting on shoes.”

Bell went on to chat about the forthcoming new record from his other project Ascension Of The Watchers called Apocrypha, due out in October.

He is planning at this stage to tour the record, but says it’s difficult to look at booking anything before September 2021 due to the pandemic.

“Everyone is talking now that September of next year is a good time to actually start booking again. So my question is all those bands that had tours booked and rescheduled them for spring, are those gonna happen now?

” If things change in the next couple of months, whatever we book can be moved up, depending on what the climate of the pandemic is.

“But, yeah, we are planning to tour it and make things happen.”

Fear Factory are also gearing up to release a new album, and launched a GoFundMe to help crowdfund the record after a lengthy legal battle over the rights to the Fear Factory trademark came to a resolution in their favour.

The new record is expected to drop in 2021.

Check out ‘Replica’ by Fear Factory: