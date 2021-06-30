Rising rapper Pooh Shiesty has been indicted on several federal charges in connection to an October 2020 shooting in Bay Harbor Islands, Florida that left two people wounded.

The ‘Back In Blood’ rapper, whose real name is Lontrell Williams, made his first Miami federal court appearance on Tuesday, June 29th. Williams is facing charges of discharging a firearm during a violent crime, conspiracy and robbery under a law regulating commerce.

Williams has been indicted and taken into federal custody. He will not be released until a detention hearing on July 6th. Investigators used photos shared to Williams Instagram account as evidence in the case.

According to the suit, Williams, alongside two other men, Bobby Brown and Jayden Darosa, arranged to buy marijuana and “high-end athletic sneakers” from two men at the Landon Hotel in Bay Harbor Islands. Williams showed up to the deal in a rental McLaren car, with Darosa in a black Mercedes Maybech.

The deal went south, and Williams and Brown allegedly shot the two men. According to the criminal complaint by Miami-Dade Detective Elio Garcia, the robbery was captured on video surveillance. Williams allegedly used a Draco subcompact machine gun, and “never paid either victim for the shoes or marijuana.”

Investigators found a Louis Vuitton bag that fell out of the rental McClaren, containing $40,912 in cash. The cash was linked to an Instagram photo shared by Williams of himself with “several long rifles and plethora of $100.00 bills.” One of the bills in the bag had the same serial number as the one in a photo on his Instagram account. The rapper also shared a photo of himself posing with what appeared to be the same green McLaren.

Earlier this month, Williams’ attorney Saam Zangeneh told the Miami Herald that his client was expecting to b charged, but maintained his innocence. “We have been in communication with the U.S. Attorney’s Office and we believe they have a federal detainer on him and are likely to file federal charges,” Zangeneh said. “That doesn’t change our position as to his 100 percent innocence, in both state and federal matters.”

