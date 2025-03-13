Feeder are returning to Australia, and their tour just got even bigger with the announcement of a stacked lineup of local support acts.

The UK alt-rock veterans, who first made waves with Echo Park (2001) and Comfort in Sound (2002), have spent the last two decades proving their staying power. While many of their early 2000s peers faded, Feeder cemented their place with over 20 million records sold, and a reputation for delivering unforgettable live shows.

Their latest double album, Black/Red, is a testament to their ability to evolve while staying true to the anthemic alt-rock sound that built their legacy.

Joining them on the road next month will be some of Australia’s most exciting emerging acts.

Perth’s Death By Denim will bring their blend of synth-driven dance rock and brooding lyrics to the stage. With over 13 million streams, eight high-rotation tracks on Triple J, and a much-talked-about BIGSOUND showcase, the band has more than earned their place on this lineup.

In Adelaide, Sunsick Daisy will take the stage with their genre-diverse sound, which has already landed them as finalists in Triple J’s 2022 Unearthed High. Their debut EP saw them gain critical acclaim and airplay both at home and on Seattle’s KEXP, alongside support slots with Ball Park Music, The Buoys, and Teenage Joans.

Melbourne’s Pisco Sour has built a reputation as one of the city’s most engaging live acts. After relentless gigging and recently opening for Kasabian at their Forum shows, they’re primed to bring their high-energy performance to 170 Russell.

Sydney’s Satin Cali is emerging as one of the country’s premier beach grunge rock outfits. Blending raw energy with coastal cool, they have built a loyal following through headline shows and a recent UK/EU tour with The Terrys.

Brisbane’s Dopamine has been on a rapid rise, with their nostalgic pop-rock sound landing on major Spotify playlists and securing support slots with Spacey Jane, Alex Lahey, and Teenage Dads. They are set to deliver a set that will fire up the Feeder crowd.

Feeder’s Australian tour kicks off in April, with shows in Perth, Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane. Fans can expect a set packed with career-spanning anthems, from early hits like “Buck Rogers” and “Just a Day” to standout moments from Black/Red.

Tickets are on sale now at ThePhoenix.au.