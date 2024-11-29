One of Australia’s hottest DJs has dropped his new summer-ready anthem, teaming up with an indie dance duo for a track that “makes you want to bomb down Gold Coast beach and dive headfirst into the sea”.

FISHER and AR/CO’s track “Ocean” is based around a tech house groove and sharp synths, with the duo providing a distinct brend of melodies and catchy vocals.

“Every time I play this track, the dance floor explodes like a whale’s blowhole!” Fisher said. “With such a saucy beat and AR/CO’s euphoric vocals, it’s hard not to move.

“It was such a pleasure writing this track with AR/CO. These legends are definitely ones to watch out for in the future.”

AR/CO added: “We’d written a track called Ocean, and with Fish being not only one of the biggest DJs in the world but also a pro surfer, the collaboration felt like it was meant to be.

The vibe between us is super laid-back and full of good times on both sides, so it all came together naturally. Every time we hear this track, we fall in love with it all over again. We can’t wait to share it with everyone.”

“Ocean” is the follow-up to FISHER’s recent single “Boost Up” which featured fellow Grammy-nominee Flowdan. Since its release in August, it’s racked up over 11 million Spotify streams, and regular airplay across daytime BBC Radio 1.

He’ll be headlining a bunch of festivals across Australia as part of New Year’s Celebrations at end of December and the start of January. They include Beyond The Valley in Victoria, Lost Paradise in regional NSW, and the Wildlands Festival in Brisbane, Perth and Adelaide.

After that, FISHER’s heading across to New Zealand for his own headline shows with a slew of supports in Christchurch and Auckland. You can find all the tickets and show details on his website.

“Ocean” is out now through Catch and Release and etcetc.