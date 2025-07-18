Five Finger Death Punch have announced Best Of – Volume 1, a collection of re-recorded versions of their biggest hits.

The hard rock band made the move after their former label sold their original masters without their knowledge or consent, causing them to lose ownership of their own work. Rather than accept it, they turned the situation into a chance to reclaim their songs on their own terms.

Instead of remastering or remixing, Five Finger Death Punch chose to completely re-record their most iconic tracks for a 2025 release, honouring both the music and the fans who’ve supported them over their 20-year career.

While maintaining respect for the original recordings and everyone involved in creating them, the band is excited to breathe fresh life into fan favourites like “The Bleeding”, “Bad Company”, and “Wrong Side of Heaven”.

Coinciding with today’s announcement, the band has released a new lyric video for the re-recorded version of “Wash It All Away,” a standout track from their platinum-certified 2015 album, Got Your Six.

The Best Of – Volume 1 collection features 14 re-recorded hits alongside three bonus live recordings: “Trouble”, “Welcome to the Circus”, and “The Bleeding”. With over 12 billion streams and numerous #1 hits to their name, Five Finger Death Punch have firmly established themselves as one of the most successful rock acts of the 21st century.

The album is now available across all streaming platforms and in various physical formats. Fans can choose between standard CD, Walmart exclusive CD, and multiple vinyl configurations including standard vinyl, retailer exclusives (Walmart, Best Buy), a Spotify Fans First version, a special web store edition, an indie retail exclusive, and a limited edition through Revolver Magazine.

To commemorate their 20th anniversary, Five Finger Death Punch has also released a special-edition merchandise collection, available now through their official webstore.