Videos have emerged of fans being resuscitated by medical personnel at Astroworld while Travis Scott continues to rap in the background. Eight people died at the event after a crowd surge that happened while Scott was performing, and hundreds of horror stories have emerged from attendees who feared for their lives.

At one point, news footage shows Scott stopping during his performance as he appeared to catch sight of an ambulance driving through the crowd. Scott continued to perform afterward.

Similarly, his girlfriend Kylie Jenner posted a video of an ambulance, with its lights flashing, making its way through the thousands of people in the Astroworld crowd. Jenner was met with a lot of backlash for not instantly deleting the video after hearing of the fatalities and injuries that occurred.

The event has ignited a debate on social media about whether Scott should have stopped his performance earlier – as soon as he noticed there were medical emergencies.

However, Jenner has taken to her own social media to say that her and Scott weren’t aware of the gravity of the situation. “I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would we have continued filming or performing,” she wrote on an Instagram story.

After the devastating fatalities that happened at the concert, it’s hopeful that awareness will be raised around the dangers of large music crowds. Here are five artists who’ve stopped mid-concert when they’ve become aware that the crowd may be in danger.

Foo Fighters

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

During his performance at the iTunes festival in 2011, Grohl noticed that some fans were fighting in the moshpit. He paused his set to catch their attention and demanded that they leave his show immediately.

“You don’t fucking fight at my show, you asshole. Let me see him, who’s fighting right now? It’s that guy in the striped shirt. Hey, motherfucker look at me, get the fuck out of my show right now” Grohl yelled to the fans who were fighting. His reaction was met with a huge cheer from the crowd.

Linkin’ Park

Linkin’ Park not only stopped a show to help a fan out, but they took the opportunity to teach the attendees about crowd safety. When Mike Shinoda noticed a fan having trouble in the moshpit he stopped playing.

“Yo! We got a little problem up here,” he said in the microphone.

Chester Bennington then joined in: “Pick him up! Pick him up right now!” and points out into the crowd.

“Everybody up… sorry you guys, we gotta look out for safety first, for real. Nobody gets hurt – that’s number one,” added Shinoda.

“We’ll play this s**t again. The whole shit again, if you guys get up and you guys are alright. OK? Watch yourself.”

“Hey, yo, man. We know we’ve been stressing all night about being cool – and this is the reason why. Let’s go over it one more time – when someone falls, what do you do?” Said Bennignton.

The crowd chanted back: “Pick him up!” before Chester repeated himsef: “If someone falls what do you do?” with the crowded chanting “Pick him up” again. No, THIS is exactly what’s supposed to be happening in a mosh pit https://t.co/fZQH0QiFuR pic.twitter.com/kWQdVBiShp — Kari /// Linkin.Bert (@bombalurina03) November 6, 2021

Adele

Back on our home turf of Australia, beloved pop start Adele stopped a show at Sydney ANZ Stadium that had 95,0000 people in attendance when she spotted a woman in trouble. The ‘Rolling in the Deep’ singer stopped in the middle of a song to draw attention to the fan.

“Sorry can we stop? There’s someone not well and I’m a bit worried,” Adele can be heard tearfully saying over the speakers.

“There’s fireworks and I don’t want to scare them.”

Paramedics were able to make their way through the crowd to reach the woman and carried her off on a stretcher. Once the woman was safely out of the crowd, Adele continued on with her concert.

Drake

This one also happened on our home soil of Sydney but comes with a bit of a side-eye considering that Drake is currently being sued for his part in the Astroworld Festival. Drake performed on stage with Scott shortly before the “mass casualty event” took place.

In 2017 Drake stopped a performance at a Sydney nightclub to call out a fan who was allegedly groping women at the event.

“If you don’t stop touching girls, I’mma come out there and f**k you up.”

“I’m not playing with you…” The rapper can be heard saying.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elvi Lyon (@elvi_lyon)

Niall Horan

During a 2018 performance at Mexico City’s Pepsi Centre Niall Horan stopped mid-concert to warn fans about their reckless behaviour.

“There is a good chance this show is going to get cancelled at some stage. Your security is my responsibility.

“There is a tonne of room down the back of this room… We don’t want anyone getting hurt or squashed this swaying is very dangerous… Let’s organise this before we go any further,” the former One Direction member was captured on camera saying.

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.