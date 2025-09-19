Miley Cyrus has unveiled “Secrets”, a heartfelt collaboration featuring Fleetwood Mac legends Mick Fleetwood and Lindsey Buckingham.

The track appears on the deluxe edition of Something Beautiful, which arrived today.

The collaboration marks a deeply personal moment for Cyrus, who revealed the song’s emotional backstory through social media. “This song was written as a peace offering for someone I had lost for a time but always loved,” she explained on Instagram. “In my experience, forgiveness and freedom are one and the same. Thank you to Lindsey Buckingham & Mick Fleetwood for bringing magic to the music. This song is for my dad.”

The track showcases Cyrus delivering intimate vocals over the legendary rhythm section’s instrumental foundation. “Secrets / I want to keep your secrets,” she sings, “Like sunlight in the shadow / Like footsteps in the grass.” The collaboration represents a reconciliation between Cyrus and her father, Billy Ray, following a period of estrangement.

Billy Ray first teased the collaboration in late August, posting a snippet on Instagram that revealed his daughter had penned the track specifically for him. “For my birthday, Miley gave me the gift of music and wrote me a song called ‘Secrets’ and got my favourite musicians Fleetwood Mac to play on it!” he wrote at the time.

This isn’t Cyrus’s first foray into Fleetwood Mac territory. In 2020, she released “Edge of Midnight (Midnight Sky Remix)”, which cleverly merged her hit “Midnight Sky” with Stevie Nicks’ 1982 classic “Edge of Seventeen”. The latest collaboration demonstrates her continued appreciation for the iconic band’s musical legacy.

The deluxe edition of Something Beautiful includes “Secrets” alongside another notable collaboration, “Lockdown” featuring Talking Heads’ David Byrne. The standard edition of the album, Cyrus’s ninth studio release, arrived in late May and earned recognition from Rolling Stone, which included it on their list of the Best Albums of 2025 So Far. The original release featured collaborations with Brittany Howard and Naomi Campbell.

Despite having no current touring plans, Cyrus recently revealed she’s developing something “really special” for Hannah Montana’s 20th anniversary next year.

Speaking to SiriusXM’s TikTok Radio, she reflected on the character’s lasting impact: “Without Hannah, there really wouldn’t be this kind of… this me. It’s so crazy to think, too, that I started as a character that I thought was going to be impossible to shed.”