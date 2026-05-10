Band meeting!

During their set at the Greek Theatre this past weekend, Rhys Darby joined Flight of the Conchords on stage in character as Murray Hewitt from the beloved HBO Flight of the Conchords series.

“It won’t take long. Just a quick emergency band meeting,” Darby said to raucous applause from the LA crowd.

“I think you’re at the wrong gig, ’cause I had you booked at the Great Greek in Sherman Oaks, the restaurant. You’re supposed to go on after the bouzouki player. If you finish now, you might have enough time to get down there.”

Darby then revealed he booked a VIP experience competition for the show, which he signed on behalf of the band – a “very intimate petting”. The winner was revealed to be another Conchords show favourite, Mel, played by Kristen Schaal, who ran onto the stage from the crowd.

Check out the full skit below.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenny Bylund (@jenny_johny_company)

Appearing on a recent episode of the Rolling Stone Uncut podcast during his recent Australia tour, McKenzie discussed how the reunion came to be.

“There’s always offers simmering around, but we haven’t done anything for a while. But we had been jamming a little bit last year, just trying to write some new ideas and with no intention of booking a tour or anything, but just for fun,” he said.

“We’ve got a great booking agent, Nick, and he said, ‘Oh guys, there’s this offer. It’s in LA. What do you think?’ And it just sort of was the right type of gig for us. Like, it’s not too big… we’re not going on the road for six months. I think it was just one gig and then they added a second show. So we were committing to one gig. And so we were like, we can manage one gig!

Though there are currently no plans for the Conchords post the festival dates, McKenzie said there is a chance there will be more shows to follow, including Australia, which would be their first shows here in almost 15 years.

“It would be fun to do some more, [but] we’re just gonna take it and see as we go. Playing live is pretty fun for us… Jemaine [Clement] has a really busy schedule with a lot of film work, acting and stuff. The live shows are quite good because you can go, ‘Oh, we can get a week, so maybe we could do something there within those few weeks,’ or it seems more realistic than blocking out a year or two.”

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ