Folk Bitch Trio have officially announced their debut album, Now Would Be a Good Time, set to be released on 25th July via Jagjaguwar.

The Melbourne-based trio, made up of of Gracie Sinclair, Jeanie Pilkington, and Heide Peverelle, have paired this announcement with the release of their new single “Cathode Ray” and upcoming tour dates across Australia and New Zealand.

The latest single delves into what the band describes as “bodily, deeply human anxieties”, beautifully showcasing their signature harmonies through a stripped-back melody that resonates with vulnerability. The lyrics, “I walk a free man so it canʼt be love/But everybody needs somebody/To make their body/Come undone“, reveal the emotional depth the trio brings to their music.

Sinclair elaborated on the meaning behind “Cathode Ray”, explaining, “It expresses a feeling of being trapped in myself, and wanting to break out of that so violently that Iʼm literally talking about opening up a body viscerally. Itʼs about frustration, and knowing thereʼs no cheap thrill thatʼs going to fix that.”

The group, who met during their high school years and began creating music together five years ago, recorded their debut album in Auckland with Tom Healy (Tiny Ruins) during last winter. “The chemistry of being inspired by each other was evident from the get-go,” Sinclair noted about their creative process.

“Cathode Ray” follows their dreamy lead single “The Actor”, which was released last month when the band announced their signing with Jagjaguwar. Speaking about their collaborative spirit, the trio shared, “We have three individual voices, but the story we tell is unified because our hearts are very melded.”

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

The forthcoming album Now Would Be a Good Time features ten tracks, including previously released singles “The Actor” and “Cathode Ray”, along with titles such as “Godʼs a Different Sword”, “Hotel TV”, “Moth Song”, and “Maryʼs Playing the Harp”.

In support of their debut album, Folk Bitch Trio will be touring across Australia and New Zealand this September.

Tickets go on sale at 10am (local time) this Friday, May 16th via folkbitchtrio.com.

Folk Bitch Trio ‘Now Would Be A Good Time’ Album Tour



For all ticket info, head to folkbitchtrio.com

Friday, September 5th

Jive, Kaurna Land/Adelaide

Saturday, September 6th

Mojos Bar, Walyalup/Fremantle

Saturday, September 13th

Corner Hotel, Naarm/Melbourne

Friday, September 19th

The Brightside, Meanjin/Brisbane

Saturday, September 20th

The Lansdowne, Eora/Sydney

Friday, September 26th

The Tuning Fork, Auckland

Saturday, September 27th

San Fran, Wellington

Sunday, September 28th

Loons, Lyttelton