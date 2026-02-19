The week of major Foo Fighters news continues.

After teasing a new song on their website earlier this month, the iconic US rock band have announced a new album, Your Favorite Toy.

The band recorded the album at home with co-producer Oliver Roman. It’s their first record since new drummer Ilan Rubin joined the band.

Your Favorite Toy is set for release on April 24th.

Arriving alongside the album announcement is the title track, which you can listen to below.

“‘Your Favorite Toy’ really was the key that unlocked the tone and energetic direction of the new album,” Dave Grohl said in a statement. “We stumbled upon it after experimenting with different sounds and dynamics for over a year, and the day it took shape I knew that we had to follow its lead. It was the fuse to the powder keg of songs we wound up recording for this record. It feels new.”

Foo Fighters’ album news quickly follows the announcement of their Australian and New Zealand stadium tour.

Grohl and his bandmates will tour throughout the two countries between November 2026 and January 2027.

Check out their full tour dates and ticket details below.

FOO FIGHTERS

With special guests

Presented by Frontier Touring and Triple M (AU), The Rock (NZ)

TELSTRA PLUS (AU) MEMBER PRESALE

​via telstra.com.au/music

Runs 48 hours from: Friday 20 February

​or until presale allocation exhausted ​

​Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

SPARK (NZ) CUSTOMER PRESALE

​via spark.co.nz/music

​Runs 48 hours from: Friday 20 February (12pm local)

​or until presale allocation exhausted, visit website for more details

FRONTIER MEMBERS PRESALE

​via frontiertouring.com/ foofighters

​Runs 24 hours from: Monday 23 February

​or until presale allocation exhausted ​ ​ ​

​Pre-sale timings staggered per show, visit website for more details

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

​Begins: Wednesday 25 February (times staggered, see below)

ALL SHOWS LICENSED ALL AGES

Thursday 5 November 2026

Suncorp Stadium | Brisbane, QLD

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/au

​With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Mini Skirt (Byron Bay)

Saturday 7 November 2026

​Queensland Country Bank Stadium | Townsville, QLD

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/au

​With special guests Full Flower Moon Band (Brisbane) + Downgirl (Sydney)

Tuesday 10 November 2026

​Accor Stadium | Sydney, NSW

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com.au

​With special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + TEENS (Hobart)

Thursday 12 November 2026

​McDonalds Jones Stadium | Newcastle, NSW

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/au

​With special guests The Buoys (Sydney) + C.O.F.F.I.N (Sydney)

Saturday 14 November 2026

​Marvel Stadium | Melbourne, VIC

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (11am local time)

​axs.com/au

​With special guests The Belair Lip Bombs (Frankston) + FRENZEE (Melbourne)

Tuesday 17 November 2026

​Coopers Stadium | Adelaide, SA

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/au

​With special guests Kurralta Park (Adelaide) + Spooky Eyes (Launceston)

Tuesday 19 January 2027

​One New Zealand Stadium | Christchurch, NZ

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/nz

​With special guests Dartz (Wellington) + Seek Help! (Dunedin)

Friday 22 January 2027

​Western Springs Stadium | Auckland, NZ

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/nz

​With special guests Dick Move (Auckland) + Ringlets (Auckland)

Monday 25 January 2027

​HBF Park | Perth, WA

​Licensed All Ages

​On sale: Wednesday 25 February (12pm local time)

​axs.com/au

​With special guests Southern River Band (Perth) + Last Quokka (Perth)