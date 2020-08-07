On August 2nd, Ryan Breaux, the 18-year-old brother of Frank Ocean, tragically passed away in a car accident.

The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and Ventura County Fire Department responded to reports of a crash at around 1:30 a.m., discovering a car had left the road and struck a tree at the centre median. Ryan Breaux, and his friend, Ezekial “Zeek” Bishop, 20, were pronounced dead at the scene.

“The initial investigation revealed the vehicle was traveling south on Westlake Boulevard when the car appeared to leave the roadway and collide with a tree in the center median,” An ABC report claims.

“The force of the crash caused the car to rip in half and was found by Ventura County sheriff’s deputies engulfed in flames.”

Breaux — an aspiring musician — had a close relationship with his brother Frank. Breaux was interviewed on Ocean’s 2018 album, Blonde, appearing on the track ‘Futura Free’.

It has been speculated that Ryan was the subject of Ocean’s track ‘Orion’ — taken off his expansive 2010 mixtape, Lonny Breaux.

“I remember when you were born, how happy I was,” Ocean sings on the track. “Cause if it didn’t go as I planned it at least you’d double my chances. It’s no pressure man, cause you’re special. I know you wanna get big and strong quick but don’t skip one second.”

Ryan and Frank’s mother, Katonya Breaux, made her first social media post since the death of her son. Sharing a photo of them together, without commentary.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katonya Breaux (@realkatonyabreaux) on Aug 5, 2020 at 11:34am PDT

Model Kaia Gerber shared a moving tribute to Ryan Breaux on Instagram.

“ryan and zeek, my heart is so heavy right now. I can’t put into words how grateful I am for every second I was lucky enough to spend with you,” Gerber wrote alongside a series of photos with Breaux and Bishop. “The two people who made me smile the biggest. I will never forget that. I can still feel you here. I can still hear your laughs.

“I promise to keep trying to smile for you, I love you both forever. rest peacefully always by each other’s side.”