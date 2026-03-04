G Flip has teamed up with Canadian rock band The Beaches for new single “Lez Go!”, arriving as the two acts share stages across Australia on their biggest headline tour yet.

Out now via AWAL Recordings, “Lez Go!” was written by G Flip, Aidan Hogg, and Steph Marziano (Hayley Williams, Sam Smith), during sessions for their third studio album, 2025’s Dream Ride.

The song leans deep into neon-lit ’80s textures while staying rooted in G Flip’s raw, confessional songwriting, and arrives on the back of a landmark result in the triple j Hottest 100 of 2025, where they placed three times – at No. 23 with “Disco Cowgirl”, No. 50 with “In Another Life”, and No. 74 with “Bed on Fire”.

After sitting on a rough demo for some time, G Flip sent “Lez Go!” to The Beaches, who co-wrote and recorded the second verse, turning it into the five-way collaboration it is today. The connection runs deep: G Flip previously co-wrote The Beaches’ track “Last Girls at the Party”, making this a genuine exchange between friends and long-time creative collaborators.

Of the song, G Flip said: “‘Lez Go!’ is an extremely fun song about supporting your loved ones. Writing music, I’ve always found it harder to write about the positive things in life as there’s so much deep emotion carried with heartache and sorrow. But with my latest album Dream Ride I really tried to hit some broader strokes with my writing. This was one of the first songs we wrote for the album and I kept it in my back pocket.

“I sent a rough demo to my mates, The Beaches, they thought it was sick and then we worked further on it to make it what it is now. We’re on tour together around Australia so I’m so excited and honoured to have them on this song – they’re my friends but I’m also just a genuine fan of everything they do,” they shared.

G Flip has had a killer year. They received an ARIA nomination for Best Pop Release for Disco Cowgirl, completed a 35-plus date run across the USA and Canada, headlined London’s legendary Brixton Academy, and was inducted into Out Magazine‘s prestigious Out 100 list, celebrating the most impactful and influential LGBTQ+ people worldwide. They are also nominated for Outstanding Music Act at the 2026 GLAAD Awards.

Their tour – the first on home soil since the ARIA winning success of 2023’s Drummer – kicked off last month and continues on to Melbourne this weekend, before stops in Adelaide and Perth.

Rolling Stone AU/NZ was at the opening show in Brisbane, describing it as “truly a night for the girls, gays, and theys” in a glowing five-star review.

G Flip and The Beaches’ “Lez Go!” is out now. Check out their remaining Australian tour dates here.