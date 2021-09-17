Influencer turned singer-songwriter Alex Warren is only on his second single but he’s bringing in some huge numbers. His first, ‘One More I Love You’, was only released in June but already has nearly 4 million YouTube views. That was followed by ‘Screaming Underwater’ on September 10th. With 14 million TikTok followers, 3m YouTube subs, and 2m followers on Instagram, Warren is primed for the big time. This all makes his background story all the more remarkable. When he was 9, Warren’s dad died of cancer. After growing up with an alcoholic mum, Alex was made homeless two years ago. Aiming to turn his life around, he took to YouTube and resolved to accomplish his dream of becoming a successful influencer. It’s why his music carries such an emotional core, Warren unafraid to be supremely vulnerable. With personal lyrics and an aching deep vocal delivery, he’s clearly connecting with listeners. After the release of ‘Screaming Underwater’, we caught up with Warren as part of our popular Get To Know series to find out all about his music and life. How did your artist name come about?

My real name is Alexander Warren Hughes, and I didn’t want anyone to know my real name at first, so I just went by Alex Warren.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

My grandma’s dead – but, to any other grandmas, I’d describe my music as if James Taylor sang ballads.

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘One More I Love You’ is about the loss of my father and coping with an alcoholic mother. ‘Screaming Underwater’ is about what happened after, and about bullying.

What do you love about your hometown?

I love that my hometown is small, you know everyone and everything about it. You’re 5 minutes away from the beach and 2 hours away from the snow.

Career highlight so far?

Being able to tell my story and being able to put myself out there for people to judge, which was something that was initially really hard for me.

Fave non-music hobby?

I love pranking my friends and eating.

What’s on your dream rider?

I have no idea what a dream rider is, but I really like peanut butter.

Dream music collaboration?

Lewis Capaldi. Two semi-chubby guys who like to sing.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

31 years old.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘The Climb’ by Miley Cyrus

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

‘You’re only given a little spark of madness. You mustn’t lose it’ – Robin Williams.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

I love listening to classical music, like Mozart etc.

