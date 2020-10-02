She’s only 20 years old but Matilda Mann is already proving herself to be a unique talent with her own take on how indie folk music should sound.

Chances are you’ve heard the name “Matilda Mann” but don’t really know who she is since she’s, well, only 20 and is only getting started.

Yet in the short time she’s been doing this, Matilda has already racked up a number of impressive achievements including amassing over 1.8 million streams (and counting) for her debut EP If That Makes Sense, selling out her debut headline show at Servant’s Jazz Quarters in London, supported Arlo Parks, Beabadoobee and The Staves, and placing third in Glastonbury Festival’s Emerging Talent Competition for 2020.

After listening to her music, it’s not hard to see why Matilda is making waves already. With hushed vocals reminiscent of Billie Eilish and a breezy indie folk sound that’ll calm whatever anxieties you may have, this is one young artist you don’t want to sleep on.

So to figure out exactly what makes Matilda Mann, the soft-voiced indie musician from West London, tick, we had a chat with her as part of our Get To Know series and discovered that she’s, well, pretty damn cool.

How would you describe your music to your grandma?

It’s kinda folky with some meaningful lyrics. A lot of harmonies and indie drums, I guess [laughs].

Tell us about a few of your tracks; their titles and what they’re about?

‘The Fucking Best’ is a really petty song about being jealous of someone that just has their life together. They know how to socialise, they know what they want in life and how to go about it. They’re just the fucking best at everything.

‘The Loch Ness Monster’ is a mystery song, like the monster in the title. Nobody ever gets to know what this song is about, so that everyone interprets it differently and personally.

‘Robbed’ is pretty self-explanatory on the chorus. There is a saying “love makes you blind” but once I was in love and I wasn’t just blinded, I was robbed of all my senses. I was just really naive.

What do you love about your hometown?

I like how close everything is. There’s so many pretty parks near me, a river with really nice pubs, little shops with stuff and my friends from school live nearby. London’s a pretty convenient place.

Career highlight so far?

Would have to be being The Staves support act on their UK tour. The Staves are one of my top three favourite artists. I’ve listened to them so many times, so to hear them live like 5 nights in a row, was just insane. They’re also just so lovely and every night I kinda had to pinch myself to check it was all real.

Fave non-music hobby?

I love photography and film. I would’ve love to have thrown myself into photography, or maybe working on film sets somehow. I love the process behind beautiful aesthetic shots and scenes.

Check out ‘Happy Anniversary, Stranger’ by Matilda Mann:

What’s on your dream rider?

Damn. I’m not sure. I’m pretty easy. Maybe smoothies… Or sushi!

Dream music collaboration?

Hmmm. On one hand I’d love to work with Laura Marling, mainly because she’s my favourite and I would love to pick her brains on song-writing.

But then I’d also love to work with someone who’s music is a little different to mine, or would bring out a different side to me. I think Finneas would be cool. I love his production. It sounds so simple but so effective.

I’d love to do a feature song with Still Woozy, I love his voice and music. I’ve always got his songs stuck in my head. Ooo or Daniel Ceaser or Easy Life!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years?

Hmm hopefully still doing music! I’m amazed I’m able to be doing it right now! I think I’ll end up going more into writing for others. But I’d also love to keep being an artist. Ideally I’d like to maybe see what acting is like. Or really look into photography. I wanna do lotsa stuff [laughs].

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

‘Suddenly I See’ by KT Tunstall.

What’s the best advice you’ve ever received?

It’s not necessarily advice but more something I came to realise, which is that everyone’s affected by things and feels differently to me. As in, you never really know how someone of feeling and what they’re going through. I always think it’s a good thing to keep in mind.

What’s one obsession you have that no one would guess after listening to your music?

Maybe plants. I used to work in a garden centre and it was hard not to walk home with a new plant every shift.