Close to a year since they took out the 2020 edition of the triple j Hottest 100, Glass Animals have announced their long-awaited return to Australia, unveiling a run of national tour dates this morning.

Their first visit to the country since a handful of headline shows in late 2019, Glass Animals will return to Australia for the seventh time in July of 2022, with a trio of headline dates in support of their most recent album, Dreamland, which arrived in August of 2020.

Kicking off in Perth’s HBF Stadium on July 14th, the group will visit Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion on July 16th, before wrapping things up with a headline performance at the John Cain Arena in Melbourne on July 19th.

Releasing Dreamland in the middle of last year, it became the group’s most successful record to date, with top ten positions in the UK and the US, and even a #6 position in Australia. Most notably though, the record also spawned the global hit “Heat Waves”, which became the first track from an English artist to top triple j’s Hottest 100 since 2009.

Tickets to Glass Animals’ upcoming tour go on sale from Tuesday, November 23rd, with a pre-sale set to begin the previous day. Registrations for the pre-sale are open now, and close at 12pm on Monday, November 22nd.

Glass Animals – Dreamland Tour 2022 Australia

Thursday, July 14th, 2022

HBF Stadium, Perth, WA

Saturday, July 16th, 2022

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, July 19th, 2022

John Cain Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tickets on sale from 2pm AEDT, Tuesday, November 23rd

Pre-sale begins 2pm AEDT, Monday, November 22nd, with pre-sale registrations closing two hours earlier