Good Times Festival is set to celebrate this winter solstice with a two-day music, art, and food festival gracing the splendorous town of Tocumwal in June.

Set along the pristine banks of the Murray River, the festival will kick off on Friday, June 18th with performances from neo-soul collective IZY, singer-songwriter and cigar box virtuoso Anna Scionti and voodoo blues trio Southbound Snake Charmers.

On Saturday, June 19th the towns Deniliquill St will transform to Tocumwal’s main drag. Prepare to be plunged back into the prohibition-era with a hidden speakeasy bar nestled in a heritage-listed building, fortune-telling, antique shopping and a “relatively serious” pub backgammon.

There will also be a stellar live music program boasting performances from some of the finest names in Australian music, including blues royalty Josh Teskey and Ash Grunwald, who are currently celebrating their new album Push the Blues Away, Yorta Yorta soul singer Benny Walker, Cash Savage and The Last Drinks, Emma Donovan will take the stage with Melbourne rhythm combo The Putbacks, Coburg’s soul maestri Surprise Chef and Noongar instrumentalist BUMPY.

There will also be a number of pop up performances across Deniliquin St, featuring artists like Danika Smith, Pete Denahy, Matt Katsis, George Kamikawa, Heidi Moncrieff, Shane & Ellie and Mohamed Camara.

Good Times Festival is brought to you by the same team behind Strawberry Fields. Tickets for the event go on sale Thursday, April 15th at 9 am, with early bird tickets available from Thursday, April 8th at 9 am. Tickets are available here.

