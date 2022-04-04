Goonew’s funeral featured the artist’s dead body embalmed and propped up on stage at nightclub Bliss. The event was titled ‘The Last Show.’

Graphic content warning. Dead body shown in content.

A clip of Goonew’s body at his funeral is being circulated online and fans are having mixed reactions due to the non-traditional style of his body’s presentation at the event.

In the clip, Goonew’s body can be seen propped up into a standing position at the front of the stage. The Maryland-born artist has a shining crown on his head that someone put there and stands with one hand on his hip and the other in the pocket of his hoodie.

The event, titled ‘The Last Show’ was held last night, April 3rd, at Bliss Nightclub in Washington D.C. The “celebration of life.”

See the previously mentioned video of the event below.

pic.twitter.com/MNPDVXvgLh
— No Jumper (@nojumper) April 4, 2022

The event’s description was available to see via Event Bright listing and detailed the celebration of life as follows:

“NEW VENUE LOCATION, OLD TICKETS WILL BE CANCELED

Please be at the facility by 3:30 pm for security checkpoints.

PLEASE HAVE YOUR ID READY TO BE PRESENTED AT THE SECURITY CHECKPOINTS. *Make sure the name on your ID matches the name of your ticket*

NO ENTRY AFTER 4:50 PM. *No Exceptions*

NO BAGS WILL BE PERMITTED IN THE BUILDING AS THIS IS A HANDS FREE EVENT. *No Exceptions*. THIS INCLUDES:

Diaper Bags, Purses, Fanny Packs, Crossbody Bags or Lunch Boxes.

NO STROLLERS WILL BE PERMITTED IN THE BUILDING.

MASKS ARE MANDATORY.

NO RE-ENTRY. *No Exceptions*”

Fans of Goonew and people coming in to comment on the situation had mixed reactions.

My peoples better get lit with my ass one more fucken time😂😂ass shaking and everything fuck yea — Cuttinup_dom (@CuttinupD) April 4, 2022

Right off the bat, there are two directly conflicting views on the matter from fans.

Could’ve just laid him to rest like everyone else. How are y’all throwing ass and drinking while someone hanging up like Jesus? — 🅿️ since 98’ (@__scarfaces) April 4, 2022

This person wishes the best for the family and doesn’t want to judge the situation.

Y'all don't know what this nigga asked his family for if he died stop forcing your views on others🤷🏿 I be telling my wife all the time if I die before her my funeral better be turnt 😂 — TSM TREE 🌲🧟‍♂️ (@setxlilwater) April 4, 2022

This user points out that the practice is actually common in other countries and has become popular at one particular funeral home in Puerto Rico.

This is actually common in other countries…wild https://t.co/VQAPsPYwfx — MR.B🧬 (@MistuhhB) April 4, 2022

These fans point out that the event is disrespectful to Goonew’s body given that he was Muslim.

Authbillah I heard he is a Muslim these isn’t how we Muslim rest our brothers and sisters damn hope my Muslim friends and family don’t let my non Muslim friend do that to me cause that is torture as a dead person Athubillah may Allah make it easy on these brother — Abdimasprime (longlivePJ3) (@Abdimasprime1) April 4, 2022

This is wrong he was Muslim he was supposed to be honored and layed to rest islamic way he is being tortured in his grave for this ……SMH SAD ASF — Fyt.ashon (@AshonFyt) April 4, 2022

Another Twitter user explains the process of embalming as they know it and why it contributed to the waxy look of his body.