Australian singer-songwriter Gordi performed her track “Peripheral Lover” on The Kelly Clarkson Show, offering fans a preview of her upcoming album Like Plasticine.

Gordi (aka Sophie Payten) performed the emotional track on the daytime variety show on Wednesday, June 12th, between dates of a packed tour.

Payten delivered a stripped back version of the emotional and dreamy single which delves into the early stages of queer relationships, when one person is still in the closet. Check out the performance below.

“Accepting the available love instead of it orbiting around you. There comes a breaking point, a demand, a pleading for honesty – and the relationship either explodes into the open, or melts from the periphery away into nothing,” she explained after its release in February.

“It’s a simple song with a simple message, and so I wrote ‘KISS’ (‘keep it simple, stupid’) on a post-it note and stuck it on my desk in Melbourne, while I layered up guitars and synths and drums. Me at my most ‘pop’ – terrifying and ludicrously fun.”

While introducing Gordi’s performance, Clarkson noted the singer’s break from music came as she returned to work as a doctor during the COVID-19 pandemic. Payten had previously worked at the Prince of Wales Hospital in Sydnay as a junior doctor after completely her medical studies in 2018, but quit the position in January 2020 to work on her second album Our Two Skins.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Her time back in scrubs would go on to shape the emotional depth of her first full-length album since 2020 Like Plastecine, set for release on August 8th.

“Being surrounded by death made me think about how beautiful life is… I thought about all the ways we are like plasticine—how forces we can’t control contort us into shapes, stretch us thin, and test our resilience,” she said. “But sometimes, heart-wrenching change can be a thing of beauty.”

Gordi will wrap up the US leg of her tour in Washington, DC, on June 15th, before heading to Europe for 15 shows. She’ll return to Australia for the Darwin Festival on August 23rd, before taking the show across the country from November 4th–16th.

For information on tickets to her international tour, click here.

Gordi 2025 Tour Dates

Sunday, June 15th

Songbyrd, Washington, DC

Thursday, June 26th

SaSaZu, Prague, Czech Republic

Friday, June 27th

Letnia Scena Progresji, Warsaw, Poland

Tuesday, July 1st

Astra Kulturhaus, Berlin, Germany

Thursday, July 3rd

Le Trianon, Paris, France

Monday, July 7th

013 Poppodium, Tilburg, Netherlands

Tuesday, July 8th

Ronda, Utrecht, Netherlands

Tuesday, July 15th

Pelicano, A Coruña, Spain

Thursday, July 17th

Razzmatazz, Barcelona, Spain

Saturday, August 23rd

Darwin Festival, Darwin, NT

Thursday–Sunday, September 11th–14th

Sounds From A Safe Harbour Festival, Cork, Ireland

Sunday, September 14th

Kino Events House, Cork, Ireland

Wednesday, September 17th

Jaki, Cologne, Germany

Thursday, September 18th

Lark, Berlin, Germany

Friday–Saturday, September 19th–20th

Reeperbahn Festival, Hamburg, Germany

Sunday, September 21st

TivoliVredenburg (Club Nine), Utrecht, Netherlands

Wednesday, September 24th

Trix, Antwerp, Belgium

Tuesday, November 4th

Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA

Wednesday, November 5th

Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA

Friday, November 7th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Sunday, November 9th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

SOLD OUT

Monday, November 10th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, November 12th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Thursday, November 13th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

SOLD OUT

Saturday, November 15th

Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Brisbane, QLD

SOLD OUT

Sunday, November 16th

Queensland Performing Arts Centre, Brisbane, QLD

SOLD OUT