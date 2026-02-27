To celebrate the release of their ninth studio album out today, The Mountain, Gorillaz have dropped a new short film.

The eight-minute clip, “The Mountain, The Moon Cave & The Sad God,” follows the adventures of band members Noodle, Murdoc, 2D and Russel “as they journey across India and explores album themes from the journey of life to the thrill of existence”.

Watch the full film below.

The Mountain features a number of nig name collaborations including Jonny Marr and IDLES.

Frontman Damon Albarn discussed the record in a recent interview with Rolling Stone, and elaborated on why Gorillaz like to explore other sounds, cultures and perspectives.

“It’s the essence of it, really. I mean, for me, when I shifted worlds from Blur to Gorillaz, which was quite a dramatic gear change … that was everything about it,” he said.

“It had to have that community, because we’re obscured by the cartoons. The only way there could be a real sense of a human interaction was with the people we work with.”

Gorillaz will support The Mountain with a world tour that kicks off in the UK next month, followed by runs throughout Europe and South America.