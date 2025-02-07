US pop star Gracie Abrams has confirmed the opening act for her upcoming arena tour of Australia.

Taking to Instagram on Friday, the songwriter revealed that California-born artist Ashe will open The Secret of Us shows in Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth this April and May.

“She is such a dream,” Abrams said.

“We are so lucky, I can’t bear it. If you haven’t already, go memorize every single word she’s ever written so that we can all scream and cry together when she takes the stage each night.”

The tour comes on the back of Abrams’ first visit to Australia in January last year, which saw six concerts around the country sell out in minutes.

Debuting at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and #2 in New Zealand, the June 24th-released The Secret of Us features Abrams’ global hit single, “That’s So True” – which has climbed to the top of music charts around the world – and “Us”, featuring pop superstar Taylor Swift, which was up for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy at this week’s ceremony in LA.

Abrams was also a regular opening act on Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour throughout the US and Europe.

Tickets for all of the upcoming Australian shows are on sale now. Click here for more details.

Gracie Abrams

The Secret of Us Tour

Tuesday April 29th

Spark Arena, Auckland

Friday May 2nd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Saturday May 3rd

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Sunday May 4th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney

Tuesday May 6th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Wednesday May 7th

Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane

Friday May 9th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Saturday May 10th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Sunday May 11th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne

Tuesday May 13th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide

Friday May 16th

RAC Arena, Perth

Saturday May 17th

RAC Arena, Perth