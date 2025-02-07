US pop star Gracie Abrams has confirmed the opening act for her upcoming arena tour of Australia.
Taking to Instagram on Friday, the songwriter revealed that California-born artist Ashe will open The Secret of Us shows in Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth this April and May.
“She is such a dream,” Abrams said.
“We are so lucky, I can’t bear it. If you haven’t already, go memorize every single word she’s ever written so that we can all scream and cry together when she takes the stage each night.”
The tour comes on the back of Abrams’ first visit to Australia in January last year, which saw six concerts around the country sell out in minutes.
Debuting at #1 on the ARIA Albums Chart and #2 in New Zealand, the June 24th-released The Secret of Us features Abrams’ global hit single, “That’s So True” – which has climbed to the top of music charts around the world – and “Us”, featuring pop superstar Taylor Swift, which was up for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance Grammy at this week’s ceremony in LA.
Abrams was also a regular opening act on Swift’s record-breaking Eras Tour throughout the US and Europe.
Tickets for all of the upcoming Australian shows are on sale now. Click here for more details.
Gracie Abrams
The Secret of Us Tour
Tuesday April 29th
Spark Arena, Auckland
Friday May 2nd
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Saturday May 3rd
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Sunday May 4th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney
Tuesday May 6th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Wednesday May 7th
Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane
Friday May 9th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Saturday May 10th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Sunday May 11th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne
Tuesday May 13th
Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide
Friday May 16th
RAC Arena, Perth
Saturday May 17th
RAC Arena, Perth