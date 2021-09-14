In a series of tweets, Halsey explained that they skipped out on the Met Gala because ‘postpartum does not discriminate.’

ICYMI, the Met Gala finally came back with a bang earlier this week. Stars of all calibers flocked to the event, clad in outfits that we probably will never be able to understand (or afford). Curiously missing from the list of attendees, however, was Halsey.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, the singer-songwriter explained why they skipped out on fashion’s biggest night of the year: because, well, they’ve just given birth.

“I only had my baby 7 weeks ago. There’s nothing more ‘American fashion’ than moms having to go back to work after just giving birth lol,” they said in a tweet.

The statement on America’s lacking maternity leave notwithstanding, Halsey emphasised how new moms are often put on receiving end of absurd societal expectations.

“I wouldn’t have had a way to pump my breasts which would have been insanely painful. I understand I’m incredibly privileged to afford time off but the demands are still prevalent and the biology does not excuse me,” they said.

The singer, however, faced backlash after a fan pointed out that they had recently been at a party, to which they clarified that being at the Met Gala would have been a much longer and taxing affair.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“My only point was people expecting me to be there so soon after having a baby and how it’s reflective of a more general social expectation of new moms in far more vulnerable positions.” they said.

The singer was also quick to admit that they was in a relatively more privileged position than many people.

Explaining that their aim was not to complain, but to share their struggles of being a new mother so everyone could connect with them, they said: “Idk I got leaky hurty boobs, a bloody swollen uterus, and a human being that depends on me as a life force. I recognize my privilege every single day and the time it affords me with my baby. but like it or not my body is gonna do what it wants. I’m doing my best to juggle it all!”

The singer, who just gave birth to their first child, has been open about their struggles with pregnancy both on their latest album and outside the studio. In August, they called out magazines for discriminating against them for being pregnant, saying that they did not “want to do a maternity cover.”

Last week, they also tweeted about how pregnancy had changed their body, adding that the pressure of “looking perfect” right after giving birth did not make things any easier.

“The pressure to look “androgynous” as a means of gender non-confirming expression (as a big titty breastfeeding mom) coupled with expectation to have a perfect body right after birth is a cocktail of confusion. I’m patiently reminding myself to do me in any way that feels good.” they said.

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘I’m not a woman, I’m a God’ by Halsey: