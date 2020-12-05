Get the latest Pop Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more

Harry Styles has been making headlines for as long as we can remember.

This year Harry Styles has been making headlines for his solo music career moves, but even more recently he’s been coming under scrutiny for his fashion choices.

Recently Styles became the first male to grace the cover of a US Vogue magazine cover.

On the December issue cover, he’s photographed wearing a floor-length Gucci gown, paired with a black blazer. While he might be the first male to front a US Vogue magazine cover, he’s certainly not the first man ever, let alone the first man in the music industry to dress in what is considered “feminine”. Think, David Bowie, Prince – or Kurt Cobain rocking a dress, too.

And slightly more recently, we can’t forget that time when Young Thug rocked a purple dress back in 2016 for Jeffery mixtape.

Taking it back to where the controversy started in November this year, political commentator Candace Owens replied to Vogue’s tweet promoting the magazine, saying, “There is no society that can survive without strong men. The East knows this. In the West, the steady feminisation of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men.”

Of the forty-nine thousand comments, it was clear that opinions were divided and that this Vogue cover has delved into pre-existing concerns regarding clothing choices.

Despite Styles being praised by many for his using his platform and influence to promote gender-neutral dressing and breaking down the stereotypes of who should wear what, Grazia recognised the nuances of whether Styles should be glorified or not for wearing a dress.

Up until now, Styles himself hasn’t made comments on Owens’ tweet, that is until two days ago, when he took to Instagram to clap back at Owens, posting a photo from the shoot, captioned, “Bring back manly men.”

While Styles has probably just intended to take the piss of Owen’s tweet, there’s definitely a level of ambiguity to the post, which has left room for a lot of interpretation.