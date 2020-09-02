Today Tone Deaf brings you the exclusive premiere of the latest body of work to come from Melbourne singer songwriter, producer and videographer Hayden Calnin.

The artist who has been creating ethereal melodies and slow burning singles for years now has compiled a four-track body of work that is in some ways hauntingly beautiful.

Calnin’s production skills are on show here and his talent at creating captivating crescendo which bloom into moments of triumph on his music is prevalent in the songs.

“Soon Forever was about trying to capture my surroundings through music,” says Hayden Calnin. “Showcasing an environment rather than the stories they would tell. I’ve been living by the beach, so I wanted it to feel like the beach.

“However, not just the typical sunny day beach, but also the cold rainy day beach, the windy evening beach, the morning still of the beach. The lyrics fell in to fit the world, rather than the other way around,” Calnin adds. “It was the first time I had dedicated myself to starting with the music before the lyrics, and I’m really happy I did.”

Featuring stunning tracks like ‘Mountain Steeps’ and ‘Unfortunate Love’, Soon Forever is another enticing release from the established Melbourne artist and is available everywhere tomorrow!