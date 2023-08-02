Hilltop Hoods have recalled fond memories of touring with Eminem.

The hip hop trio supported the rap legend on his Australia and New Zealand tour in 2019. Ahead of their long-awaited return to the latter country this year, Hilltop Hoods discussed the experience with Rolling Stone AU/NZ.

“It was an honour to perform next to Eminem,” MC Pressure said. “Not just in Australia, but to be able to go to New Zealand with him as well was an amazing experience.

“It put us in front of so many hip hop heads in New Zealand who hadn’t heard our music before, which was amazing for us, and just to get the co-sign of one of the greatest rappers to ever do it was fantastic as well – a feather in the cap.”

It was in Wellington that the group got the chance to chat with the US rapper. “We went backstage in Wellington and hung out with Eminem for a while as he made fart jokes and acted exactly as we do on a tour bus, which was nice to know,” MC Pressure remembered.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilltop Hoods (@hilltophoods)

As he quickly pointed out, it’s the common touch that makes Eminem so beloved. “I think one of the reasons he probably connects with so many people is because he doesn’t have a filter,” MC Pressure added.

“And that sort of level of honesty that can offend you, but make you know that you’re listening to something real is very appealing.”

According to MC Pressure, it’s also authenticity that bonds Hilltop Hoods and their fans. “I think people recognise authenticity, and not everyone wants the run of the mill mainstream music; they want somebody a bit more niche, which is I guess what we do. And I think authenticity is one of the things that connects us to our crowd.”

Hilltop Hoods 2023 New Zealand Tour

With special guest Freddy Reynold

Presented by Blue Max Music & TEG Live

Tickets available via hilltophoods.com

Friday, September 1st

The Studio, Auckland

Saturday, September 2nd

The Hunter Lounge, Wellington

Sunday, September 3rd

The Ngaio Marsh Theatre, Christchurch