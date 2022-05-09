Jack Harlow’s rise to fame has been quick, and despite his seemingly overnight success, the rapper is convinced that the world’s positive opinion of him will switch soon.

“The world’s going to turn on me soon,” he said during an appearance with Zane Lowe for Apple Music. “But there’s going to come a time when they turn on me. I don’t know what it’s going to be, I don’t know why.

“I’m not trying to manifest it either. But I’m just saying inevitably that’s what happens. I see sparks of it just like any big artist sees. But all the people that are championing me are going to turn on me. And now I have a good feeling that they’re going to turn back around. I’m starting to realize that humility is just more important than ever right now. Just keeping a hold of that because it’s a long way down if you get with the hype,” he concluded.

And, while Harlow seems to be pretty sure the excitement around him won’t last, he’s certainly a man in demand right now. A quick Google search for Harlow will bring up hundreds of pages discussing why Jack Harlow is so famous all of a sudden, he hangs out with Druskii and Drake, has over six million followers on Instagram and recently attended Vogue’s prestigious and exclusive 2022 Met Gala.

Elsewhere in the interview, Harlow discussed how his career began.

“My career had very humble beginnings, that’s why anytime I see my name associated with anything like “industry plant”, it makes me so proud to really be able to say that I’m like, out of everyone in the game right now, one of the furthest from it.

“I didn’t skip any steps, bro, like I did steps none of these kids did. I talk about it on records, but I did open mics, I did South by Southwest, I did A3C, I did showcases with no one there. My first tour, I went to Madison, Wisconsin, did a bar with eight people in it, like I felt those feelings of not being the guy at all.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“Yeah, bravado on record, but then I’m going around and finding out I’m not the guy. I felt all, I did this, but it’s like you said, once you’re there in this bubble, and if people didn’t see any of that, they’re like, “Where’d he come from? Wow, he just got it dropped in his lap.”

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.