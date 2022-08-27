‘Glee’ alum Heather Morris recently shared a bizarre anecdote about Jennifer Lopez choosing to send aspiring tour dancers home from her auditions based on their star sign.

During an appearance on the Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale podcast this week, Morris said Lopez asked who was Virgos in a room for of people auditioning to be her back up dancer.

“Jennifer Lopez held an audition for dancers for one of her tours,” Morris said. “She walks in the room and she said, ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand?’”

Morris clarified that she wasn’t at the particular audition, but she heard the “funny story” from a friend.

“She looked at them and she said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’ And they had to leave after a full day of auditioning for Jennifer Lopez,” she added. “Most of the time at a dance audition, you’re not getting paid, you’ve been there since 10 a.m. and you’re auditioning until 6 p.m.”

Interestingly, Lopez’s ex-husband of seven years Marc Anthony, whose birthday falls on Sept. 16, is a Virgo.

Lopez wedded her boyfriend Ben Affleck on 20th August, decades after they originally planned to wed. Lopez and Affleck were engaged in 2002 but called off the marriage shortly after, before reuniting again in 2021.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

According to a press release from jewelry designer Mikimoto, who draped J.Lo in pearls for the nuptials, the ‘Let’s Get Loud’ singer “engaged in an exclusive performance for her guests,” at her own wedding.

J.Lo shared a number of photos from her recent vows on her website, which cost a subscription fee to access. She forwarded fans to her website via her Instagram account.

“First peek at my wedding looks at OnTheJLo.com,” she wrote alongside a close-up photo of her wearing a veil.