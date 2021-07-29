Classic rock fans are in for a treat with the news that a Joni Mitchell boxset – which features a personal recording of the star by Jimi Hendrix – is set to be released later this year.

The massive new box set, titled Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971), is due out October 29 and captures the prolific songwriter during the iconic era of music.

As a massive bonus for any classic rock fan, an unearthed recording captured by Jimi Hendrix – who saw Mitchell perform during her two-week residency at Le Hibou Coffee House in Ottawa, Ontario prior to his death in 1970 – is also included in the set.

The recorder used by Jimi was long thought to be lost after it was stolen decades ago, however, they were recently discovered in a private collection that was donated to the Library and Archives Canada and later returned to Mitchell.

Mitchell recalled of the performance: “They came and told me, ‘Jimi Hendrix is here, and he’s at the front door.’ I went to meet him. He had a large box. He said to me, ‘My name is Jimi Hendrix. I’m on the same label as you. Reprise Records.’ We were both signed about the same time.

“He said, ‘I’d like to record your show. Do you mind?’ I said, ‘No, not at all.’ There was a large reel-to-reel tape recorder in the box.”

“The stage was only about a foot off the ground. He knelt at edge of the stage, with a microphone, at my feet.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“All during the show, he kept twisting knobs. He was engineering it, I don’t know what he was controlling, volume? He was watching the needles or something, messing with knobs.

“He beautifully recorded this tape. Of course I played part of the show to him. He was right below me.”

Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 2: The Reprise Years (1968-1971) serves as a companion to June’s The Reprise Albums (1968-1971), coinciding with the 50th anniversary of Mitchell’s masterpiece, Blue.

For more on this topic, head over to the Classic Rock Observer.

Check out Jimi Hendrix’s recording of Joni Mitchell’s ‘The Dawntreader’: