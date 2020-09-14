Joe Budden has made it abundantly clear that he’s no fan of Tekashi 6ix9ine and has no interest in interviewing the rainbow-haired rapper.

In the latest episode of The Joe Budden Podcast with Rory and Mal, Budden revealed that 6ix9ine’s team had approached him to appear on the podcast for a one-on-one interview, saying it would be the “biggest interview of [Joe’s] career.”

After declining to take on the interview with the ‘KANGA’ rapper, Budden asked why 6ix9ine didn’t just arrange an interview with his close friend DJ Akademiks and was told: “That is not going to materialise the way that it would if he were with you.”

Hearing that Tekashi’s people had also approached Gillie Da Kid with the same offer, Budden then went off on the controversial artist and accused him of trying to “manipulate” the rap industry.

“You’re not looking to expose something,” he said on the podcast. “You’re looking to expose something next to someone that’s official. You’re looking to expose something next to somebody that didn’t fuck with you.”

“That’s called you’re looking for a co-sign. Wow, this little manipulative fuck. Back to manipulating.”

“And now here we are,” he added. “The fucking Billboard projections come out. Durk ends up moving his album, didn’t want to be associated with that mess.”

“The projections are lower than what it would take for an artist to travel with nine and 10 security guards everywhere he goes,” he explained. “See, that’s the part the public doesn’t really decipher. It’s not who flopped and who didn’t. It’s what comes in versus what’s been spent.”

Check out ‘Joe Rejects 6ix9ine Interview’ on The Joe Budden Podcast: