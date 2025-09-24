Country star Jordan Davis is returning to Australia and making his New Zealand debut in 2026.

Last in Australia in early 2025 opening for Luke Combs, Davis wowed the sell-out crowds with his unforgettable live set.

He will kick off his tour making his New Zealand debut at Auckland’s Spark Arena on Thursday, March 19th, 2026. Then he’ll make his way back to Australia for a headline slot at CMC Rocks on March 22nd, before shows at Qudos Bank Arena, Rod Laver Arena, and Perth’s Ice Cream Factory later in the month.

The tour comes off the back of his third album, Learn the Hard Way, released last month. Fans can expect to hear his eighth career No. 1 “I Ain’t Sayin” and recent singles “Turn This Truck Around”, “Bar None” and “In Case You Missed It” live in Australia for the very first time.

He’ll be joined by an impressive lineup of special guests including Tucker Wetmore, Vincent Mason, and Australia’s own Rachael Fahim. Wetmore hails from the Pacific Northwest, emerging as one of country’s most dynamic new stars. He has already surpassed one billion career streams, and received ACM and CMA Award nominations. He will be making his debut Down Under.

Mason, also from the US, is known for his unique blend of southern country influence and pop sensibilities. He has earned over 360 million streams across platforms, with his breakout single “Hell is a Dance Floor” bringing him widespread recognition and millions of new fans. Like Davis, he will also be playing at CMC Rocks, making his Australian debut.

Love Music? Get your daily dose of metal, rock, indie, pop, and everything else in between.

Meanwhile, Fahim is one of Australia’s most prominent female voices in modern country-pop. A seasoned performer in her own right, Fahim had her breakout in 2017, winning the Toyota Star Maker Award — Australia’s biggest and most prestigious country music competition. Since then, she has continued to pave her own way, becoming a well-known and much-loved artist in the Australian country music community.

A natural live performer, Davis has fast become one of the genre’s most impressive acts. He is kicking off the North American leg of the album tour this month, before heading to the UK and Europe in early 2026.

Tickets go on sale at 11am, Monday, September 29th. Presale begins on Thursday, September 25th. Signup for presale here.

JORDAN DAVIS AUSTRALIA & NEW ZEALAND TOUR MARCH 2026

WITH SPECIAL GUESTS TUCKER WETMORE (USA), VINCENT MASON (USA) & RACHAEL FAHIM (AUS)

Thursday, March 19th

Spark Arena, Auckland NZ

With special guest Tucker Wetmore

Tuesday, March 24th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

With special guests Tucker Wetmore, Vincent Mason & Rachael Fahim

Thursday, March 26th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, NSW

With special guests Tucker Wetmore, Vincent Mason & Rachael Fahim

*Saturday, March 28th (18+)

Ice Cream Factory, Perth, WA

With special guests Tucker Wetmore, Vincent Mason & Rachael Fahim

*Not a Frontier Touring show. Sign up for presale here.